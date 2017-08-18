CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s Yeager Airport says a paving project on the road leading to it has been completed ahead of schedule.

The airport said the project was completed Wednesday and caused minimal delay to airport patrons.

The airport’s news release said the Department of Highways reported the project’s total cost was $351,500.

Airport Director Terry Sayre says the project provided a big improvement for customers and enhances visitors’ first impressions of West Virginia.

Airport Road is a state highway and the main access road to Yeager Airport.