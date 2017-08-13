Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed an executive order on Friday putting a temporary freeze on demonstrations at the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville.

Mr. McAuliffe, a Democrat, said he made the move in order to provide time for new safeguards to put into place that aim to prevent a rerun of the violent clashes that played out over the weekend at a rally organized by white nationalists protesting the relocation of the Lee monument.

“In the aftermath of this tragedy, several groups have requested permits to hold similar-styled events at the Lee Monument in Richmond. State and local officials need to get ahead of this problem, so that we have the proper legal protections in place to allow for peaceful demonstrations, but without putting citizens and property at risk,” Mr. McAuliffe said.

“Let me be clear, this executive order has nothing to do with infringing upon first amendment rights. This is a temporary suspension, issued with the singular purpose of creating failsafe regulations to preserve the health and well-being of our citizens and ensuring that nothing like what occurred in Charlottesville happens again,” he said.

The order directs the Department of General Services to craft new regulations that aim to both protecting first amendment rights and bolstering public safety.