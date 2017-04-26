NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Chris Long, the Philadelphia defensive end who grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as a show of unity during the national anthem before the Eagles’ exhibition game against Buffalo.

Jenkins stood with his right fist raised in the air as he’s done since last season. Long was to his right with his left arm on Jenkins’ shoulder.

Jenkins has been outspoken against racial injustice and has worked with law enforcement to try to better the situation.

Long, who starred in Charlottesville in high school at St. Anne’s-Belfield and went to the University of Virginia, was critical of white nationalists and the violence in his hometown last week.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns coach Hue Jackson said comments he made earlier in the week about players protesting during the national anthem were misconstrued.

Jackson was criticized - most notably by Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe - for appearing to discourage his players for displaying any form of protest prior to games. Jackson wanted to the focus to remain on football, saying “I would hope we don’t have those issues.”

Sharpe, now a TV commentator, and others lambasted Jackson, who went 1-15 in his first season as Cleveland’s coach.

Following the team’s final training camp practice, Jackson said “I’ve been carrying this for about two days” and then read a prepared statement to clarify his remarks.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with beating his sister’s boyfriend last month, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

The 30-year-old Smith is scheduled to be arraigned next month on assault and battery charges, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say Smith beat his sister’s boyfriend and then stomped on the man’s head in Pasadena on July 4. Court documents said Smith inflicted “serious bodily injury.”

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) - Major League Baseball is having conversations with the players’ association over possible rule changes designed to speed the pace of play, and Commissioner Rob Manfred said he hopes to reach an agreement instead of implementing any measures unilaterally.

Manfred also said the Bruce Sherman-led ownership group trying to purchase the Miami Marlins has presented the league with a financial structure that would work for finalizing the deal, and he expressed confidence that a major league franchise can be successful in the market. Speaking at the conclusion of the owners meetings, he also expressed surprise with veteran umpire Joe West’s reaction to his suspension for his comments about Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a letter to a Washington Post columnist that he had cancer and had his left leg amputated.

The 63-year-old Lerner wrote the letter to Post columnist Barry Svrluga.

Lerner’s family purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006.

General manager Mike Rizzo called a team meeting before Thursday night’s game at San Diego to give an update on Lerner.

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox will ask the city to rename Yawkey Way, the street alongside Fenway Park, to erase what owner John Henry called a haunting reminder of the ballclub’s history of racial intolerance.

Henry told the Boston Herald on Thursday that he welcomes changing the name of the street that honors his predecessor Tom Yawkey, an inductee in the baseball Hall of Fame, and is the mailing address for the ballpark and team offices.

Under Yawkey, who owned the club for four decades, the Red Sox were the last team in the major leagues to cross the color barrier while choosing not to sign black players including Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told The Associated Press a change would require a discussion among the property owners along Yawkey Way. In addition to the Red Sox, that would mean the owner of a large souvenir stand across the street from Fenway Park, as well as a hamburger restaurant on the corner, he said.

GOLF

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Matt Every matched the Wyndham Championship’s first-round record with a 9-under 61 to take a one-stroke lead.

Every tied the opening-round mark set in 2010 by Arjun Atwal, who went on to win the PGA Tour’s final tournament before the postseason.

Henrik Stenson opened with a 62. Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson was at 63 along with Cameron Smith, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Wilkinson, Harold Varner III, Brian Campbell and Sam Saunders.

Davis Love III - the 53-year-old player who has won this tournament three times, most recently in 2015 - matched Martin Flores and Rick Lamb with a 64.

GYMNASTICS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Yul Moldauer raced out to an early lead at the 2017 U.S. Gymnastics championships, putting together six steady routines to open up a sizable gap over reigning NCAA all-around champion Akash Modi and give him some serious momentum in his attempt to lock down a spot on the world championship team this fall.

Moldauer, who won the 2016 NCAA all-around title at Oklahoma and the American Cup earlier this year, posted a score of 86.650, nearly two points clear of Modi at 84.700.

Allan Bower, a teammate of Moldauer’s at Oklahoma, is third. Donnell Whittenburg, an Olympic alternate last summer searching to regain the form that made him an all-around finalist at the 2015 world championships, struggled on pommel horse but finished with a flourish. His 15.000 on still rings moved him into fourth.