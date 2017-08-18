President Trump said Friday he is elevating the U.S. Cyber Command to a full combatant command, and will likely split off cyber operations from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency.

Mr. Trump said the move, which had been expected, “will strengthen our cyberspace operations and create more opportunities to improve our nation’s defense.”

“The elevation of United States Cyber Command demonstrates our increased resolve against cyberspace threats and will help reassure our allies and partners and deter our adversaries,” the president said.

With the shift, U.S. Cyber Command will focus on developing cyber-weapons for warfare, and on preventing cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure. It will have the same authorities as other combatant commands such as the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. European Command.

The president is expected to nominate four-star general Lt. Gen. William Mayville to lead the U.S. Cyber Command. Currently, the cyber operations are led by Adm. Mike Rogers, head of the NSA.

“Through United States Cyber Command, we will tackle our cyberspace challenges in coordination with like-minded allies and partners as we strive to respond rapidly to evolving cyberspace security threats and opportunities globally,” the president said.