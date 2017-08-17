President Trump tweeted Friday that security has been heightened at the borders, but slammed Democrats for complicating the process.

“Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!” he said.

Mr. Trump slammed Democrats for making it more difficult to enforce security at the borders.

“The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop!” he tweeted.

The president said radical terrorism would be stopped by “whatever means necessary” and that courts needed to step up.

“Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!” he said.