The CEO of the country’s largest Spanish-language television network blasted President Trump on Friday, saying the country is being torn by “a broader disease of anti-immigrant, racist, homophobic, and religious intolerance.”

While not mentioning the president by name, Univision Communications Inc. CEO Randy Falco ticked off a series of transgressions he laid at the feet of “leaders in our nation’s capital.”

He said those included “The hateful and grossly inaccurate portrayal of immigrants as criminals, terrorists and ‘bad people,’” and “misguided and mean-spirited efforts to break apart hard-working immigrant families and attack their language and culture.”

It was a striking political statement for a media network executive, though Univision, while running news programs, has always cast itself outside the traditional American model of attempting to cover news with a balanced perspective.

Instead, Univision has seen itself as a defender of what it views as Hispanic causes — and of illegal immigrants in particular.

Mr. Falco said he has, “and will continue to speak up” against policies he says are “spreading hate and bigotry.”