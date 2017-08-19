CINCINNATI (AP) - Rookie Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes, solidifying his spot as the Chiefs’ primary backup, and three Kansas City quarterbacks threw for a score on Saturday night during a 30-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City (1-1) got a lot to like out of its offense overall and its top pick in particular.

Mahomes moved into the role of Alex Smith’s backup a week ago and was smooth against the Bengals (1-1), who chased him from the pocket but couldn’t stop his accurate on-the-move throws. Mahomes, the 10th overall pick from Texas Tech, was 10 of 14 for 88 yards with touchdowns of 1 and 7 yards.

The Chiefs scored on each of their first five possessions for a 30-9 lead. Smith was 8 of 9 for 83 yards with a TD, and Tyler Bray threw an 18-yard touchdown on his first play.

Kansas City piled up 410 yards, including 228 rushing. Charcandrick West ran for 113 yards on only seven carries.

The Bengals had to settle for a pair of field goals during Andy Dalton’s three possessions. He was 7 of 13 for 98 yards with one sack.

Cincinnati’s kicking competition remained all even. Randy Bullock and Jake Elliott have made all of their attempts in two games. Bullock connected from 47 and 26 yards on Saturday, while Elliott was good from 32 and 39 yards.

ROOKIE WATCH

Chiefs: Third-round pick Kareem Hunt got a chance to show his versatility. He was limited to one carry and one catch in the preseason opener. On Saturday, he was the featured running back on the first two drives. Hunt had 8 carries for 40 yards and 3 catches for 23 yards.

Bengals: Top draft pick John Ross was held out of a second straight preseason game as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He was cleared to fully practice on Monday. … Second-round pick Joe Mixon carried five times for 13 yards.

INJURIES

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce missed the preseason opener with a sore knee but practiced during the week and had one catch for 26 yards. S Eric Berry was sidelined again with a heel injury.

Bengals: S Shawn Williams hurt his right elbow in the second quarter and was taken off the field on a cart. … RB Giovani Bernard sat out a second straight preseason game as he recovers from a torn ACL.

TAKE THAT

Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict leveled RB Anthony Sherman with a high hit to the chest on a passing play in the first quarter.

STILL KICKING

Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos was out again with a groin injury. Sam Ficken, signed to fill in while he heals, made a 23-yard field goal, but was wide right on one of his extra-point attempts.

