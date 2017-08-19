DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Linebacker Rey Maualuga has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who put wide receiver Isaiah Ford on injured reserve.

Maualuga gives the Dolphins some needed linebacker depth, especially after rookie Raekwon McMillan was lost for the season with a knee injury in Miami’s first preseason game.

Maualuga played his first eight NFL seasons in Cincinnati, which cut him back in March. He was a full-time starter for the Bengals in his first seven seasons, then started only six games last season.

Ford was Miami’s seventh-round pick in this year’s draft out of Virginia Tech.

