LANDOVER, Md. — Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson and linebacker Ryan Anderson exited the tunnel at FedEx Field dressed in full uniform for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that Doctson and Anderson would be game-time decisions after dealing with injuries. The two both went through warm-ups and participated in drills.

Doctson (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday and participated in team work the following day. Anderson (stinger) had been sidelined since last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.