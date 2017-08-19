LANDOVER — First downs shouldn’t feel critical in August.

They shouldn’t make a stadium, even one full of the diehards willing to devote a Saturday night to a preseason game, collectively exhale.

Yet, as Kirk Cousins handed off to Rob Kelley on the final play of the first quarter Saturday night, breath at FedEx Field was being held in. The Redskins faced third-and-1 after going three-and-out on their first three drives.

Kelley fought his way to a first down.

Until that point, the Redskins’ starting offense hadn’t managed a first down all preseason. Cousins and Co. had gone three-and-out on the five drives they’d started, dating back to last week’s preseason opener in Baltimore.

That second of relief was one of few in the 21-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Redskins coach Jay Gruden kept Cousins, who celebrated his 29th birthday Saturday night, in for the entire first half. Cousins completed 14 of 23 passes for 144 yards and a pretty touchdown to receiver Jamison Crowder.

Cousins’ stats were padded by two beautiful deep balls. He hit both third-down back Chris Thompson and tight end Vernon Davis running in stride down the right sideline. Those two passes accounted for exactly half of Cousins’ passing yards. Other than that, Cousins missed high, or stuck with his initial reads and left open receivers crying for the ball.

Gruden said that he’d been frustrated most by his team’s meager 2.2 yards per carry against Baltimore. At halftime, the Redskins were averaging 0.9. By the game’s end that number was 2.9, mostly due to a resurgent performance by rookie Samaje Perine who averaged 5.6 yards per carry and also caught a 29-yard pass. The offensive line caved in routinely and the tight ends didn’t help much.

Aaron Rodgers, by contrast, was Aaron Rodgers. It was a surprise that he even started and he played just one drive, a 75-yard march. To make it really sting, Rodgers finished the drive with a perfect touchdown fade to tight end Martellus Bennett, who had linebacker Zach Brown one-on-one. Brown was right on him, but Bennett made a play and Rodgers’ throw was perfect.

When they weren’t playing against one of the best quarterbacks on earth, the Redskins defense played another solid game. Washington started Terrell McClain, Ziggy Hood and Stacy McGee along the defensive line but Phil Taylor continued his push for the starting nose tackle job nonetheless. Taylor sacked Packers backup Brett Hundley for a nine-yard loss and rubbed his big belly in celebration.

There were other good signs from cornerback Fabian Moreau (three tackles, one pass breakup) and safety Montae Nicholson (four tackles), who both made their Redskins debuts Saturday. Safety Deshazor Everett, filling in for Su’a Cravens, also made four tackles. Chris Carter, making a push for a roster spot at outside linebacker, had 1.5 sacks.

Receiver Josh Doctson played in his first game since last September. Doctson had been sidelined by a slight pull of his right hamstring and was a game-time decision, but played. He caught one 12-yard pass from Cousins.

Backup Colt McCoy finished 7-of-11 for 70 yards and a touchdown pass to Niles Paul placed perfectly over Paul’s back shoulder where only the tight end’s outstretched arms could reach it.

Rain arrived in the fourth quarter, so many did not stay to watch Nate Sudfeld complete 6-of-11 passes for 64 yards. The Cheeseheads of Greater Washington elected to stay.