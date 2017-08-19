Six police officers were shot overnight during separate incidents in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Officer Matthew Baxter was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious activity call Friday evening in Kissimmee, Fla., Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said at a news conference.

Officer Sam Howard was shot during the same incident and died Saturday afternoon, police said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you,” President Trump tweeted Saturday.

Everett Miller, 46, was arrested several hours later and charged with first-degree murder pending further counts, police said Saturday.

Two other officers were shot with a high-powered rile while responding to reports of an attempted suicide late Friday night about 200 miles away in Jacksonville, authorities said afterwards. Police returned fired and the suspect was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Both officers were recovering Saturday morning and expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

“Praying for these officers who were shot tonight,” Gov. Rick Scott tweeted afterwards.

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, two state troopers were shot Friday evening outside a store in Fairchance, a borough of around 2,000 about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh. Both officers survived but the suspect did not, state police told KDKA.

“Two state troopers shot and [the] suspect is deceased,” Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Melinda Bondarenka told ABC News. “We are not releasing any more details at this time.”

“I can confirm that one state police trooper was brought to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a shooting incident in Fairchance this evening. The injuries suffered by this officer are not life threatening,” added a hospital spokesperson.

A total of 135 police officers died while on the job last year, according to The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Sixty-four of the officers killed on duty in 2016 died in firearm-related incidents, the group said. More than 900 civilians were shot and killed by police during that same span, according to The Washington Post.