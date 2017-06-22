HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Duncan Sparks spent the past year focused on academics alone.

So, with one season of eligibility remaining, Sparks has decided to concentrate almost solely on football this fall.

Throughout the former Lafayette College Leopard’s career, much of his time was dedicated to academic pursuits. Sparks, who earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in the spring, had to maintain a strict division between football and his studies, devoting large blocks of time to studying and the like.

It paid off. Sparks already boasts a decorated resumè, having twice interned at Bright Plastics where one of the highlights was his presentation of a cost analysis that resulted in $50,000 worth of savings.

Just last year, Sparks was part of a team that invented a biomimetic archerfish for the purposes of aiding research on social cognition.

“It was really just a test to see if you can have a robot teach a live fish how to (go after prey),” he said. “We tried to get the robot to be able to track a bug, aim, shoot (water) and swim.

“Archerfish have an innate capability of picking up something fast. So it would be like, you’ve never watched a football game. You see our quarterback throw a post 40 yards down the field and you walk out there and do it. That’s how good they are at learning. And we wanted to know if they could learn from a robot.”

Now, though, he’s turning his focus toward football at Southern Miss, which took a flyer on Sparks thanks in part to Golden Eagle safeties coach Tim Billings. And his dogged quest to finish his playing career in style is working out for both him and the Black and Gold.

“He’s competing not only at that outside (linebacker) spot, but he’s also competing at long snapper and we might be able to use him at tight end,” Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. “We might be able to fill a few voids with him, so it’s good to have him in (training) camp.”

While the coaching staff has yet to determine how the 6-foot-3, 243-pounder will exactly fit in offensively and defensively, Sparks has made enough of an impression for Hopson to already assert he will contribute one way or another in 2017.

“He’s starting on special teams and competing for those other jobs, so that’s a good thing,” Hopson said.

Sparks concedes it is possible being a product of the Patriot League might have something to do with his versatility. At Lafayette, he was the backup long snapper and, in 2015, made 26 tackles as a linebacker, including two sacks which tied for the team-high. Sparks missed last season with an injury but recovered and wanted to make football a priority before exhausting his eligibility.

“I had an extra year and I didn’t want to waste that,” Sparks said.

After graduation in May, Sparks put out a handful of feelers to contacts he made during his initial recruiting process when he was a standout at Ragsdale High in Jamestown, North Carolina.

He got a nibble from Southern Miss safeties coach Tim Billings, who recruited Sparks in 2012 when he was a member of the Memphis coaching staff. Billings also recruited his brother, Walt Sparks (who ended up at Richmond), during his time on staff at Wake Forest.

“Duncan and my son played on the same baseball team (in Winston-Salem, North Carolina),” Billings said. “He was a really good pitcher. But kept up with him after he went to Lafayette. I talked to his family and they said Duncan was really wanting to play one year of major college football.

“He’s going to be part of the mix. We’re just trying to figure out where he fits right now. It’s hard to get a guy that’s 6-6, 245 that’s older and mature. It’s great to have him here.”