President Trump thanked Steve Bannon Saturday, a day after he ousted the White House chief strategist amid internal feuding in the West Wing.

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service,” the president tweeted. “He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton — it was great! Thanks S”

Mr. Bannon returned Friday to Breitbart News, the conservative news organization that he led prior to joining the Trump campaign last year.

He was pushed out by White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, who was brought on board by the president in late July to restore order to the West Wing.

Mr. Bannon told the Weekly Standard that his brand of populism in the Trump presidency is “over.”

“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over,” Mr. Bannon said. “We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else.”

He added, “There’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”