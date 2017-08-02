PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit says Atlantic City Rail Line service between Philadelphia and Cherry Hill will resume Thursday following an accident where a garbage truck struck a rail bridge.

The transit agency had said that service would be shut down for two weeks, but announced the updated schedule Wednesday afternoon.

NJ Transit says the accident last Friday in Pennsauken caused extensive track damage.

Officials say Atlantic City rail line tickets and passes will be cross-honored on PATCO, River Line light rail and all NJ Transit bus routes through Thursday.

Trains continued to operate between Atlantic City and Cherry Hill.