Christopher Wray was sworn in Wednesday as the eighth director of the FBI.

The installment of a permanent head of the bureau comes less than three months after President Trump fired former FBI director James Comey, setting off a tumultuous search for his replacement.

Acting Director Andrew McCabe had led the bureau since Mr. Comey’s departure. Justice Department leaders initially looked for a temporary replacement for him as well.

Several politicians were considered for the job, including former Sen. Joseph Lieberman and Sen. John Cornyn, before the president settled on Mr. Wray.

The Senate confirmed Mr. Wray Tuesday in a 92-5 vote. Lawmakers praised the former federal prosecutor, saying they believed he could stand up to an political pressure or attempts to interfere in FBI investigations.

Wednesday’s private ceremony took place with Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Justice Department.

Mr. Wray issued a statement shortly after he was sworn in calling it the “honor of a lifetime” to serve as director of the bureau.

“I long ago grew to know and admire the FBI from my earliest days as a line prosecutor to my years as assistant attorney general,” Mr. Wray said. “I am excited, humbled, and grateful, therefore, to have this chance to work side-by-side again with these fine professionals for the good of the country and the cause of justice.”

Mr. Sessions said Mr. Wray has the “experience and the strength of character that the American people want in an FBI Director.”

“As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals. He has earned the respect of his colleagues at DOJ, receiving our highest honor, the Edmund Randolph award, and bipartisan support in the Senate,” said Mr. Sessions in a statement released after the swearing in ceremony. “I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm.”