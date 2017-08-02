Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday urged President Trump to back up his tough talk on China with concrete action to crack down on intellectual property theft and artificially cheap goods.

“Tough talk and tweets are cheap, strong and decisive action is required,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said in a floor speech. “American workers have waited too long for our country to crack down on abusive trade practices that have robbed our country of millions of good-paying jobs.”

Mr. Trump is reportedly weighing whether to open an investigation into China’s trade practices, including potential intellectual property theft. He has also called on China in recent weeks to help combat North Korea’s recent aggressions.

But Mr. Schumer said lawmakers don’t need another investigation to confirm what China is already doing.

“We don’t need another investigation or another study that languishes for months and months, we need strong, bold action on trade,” he said.