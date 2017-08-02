GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The case against a former North Carolina state legislator accused of wrongdoing related to youth alcohol consumption at his house has been dismissed.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports a local district attorney this week dismissed the charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors against Don Vaughan, who served two terms in the Senate and seven terms on the Greensboro City Council.

A court document says police who arrived last December at Vaughan’s house while responding to reports of a large party found no evidence of young people possessing alcoholic beverages or marijuana.

Vaughan said at the time he had planned a “Sweet 16” party for his daughter but that uninvited guests who brought alcohol were asked to leave. Vaughan is the ex-husband of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

