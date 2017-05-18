President Trump signed a bill Wednesday that enforces sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, but he bashed the legislation for being “significantly flawed.”

The bill codified sanctions against all three countries, but the focus was on Russia because lawmakers limited the president’s ability to ease sanctions on the former Cold War foe. It served to check the president’s authority amid the ongoing unsubstantiated allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

In a signing statement, Mr. Trump said the bill contained “clearly unconstitutional provisions,” and he chided lawmakers for hamstringing his executive authority.

He said the law would “displace the President’s exclusive constitutional authority to recognize foreign governments.”

The new law codifies financial and diplomatic sanctions for Russia’s annexation of Crimea and interference in the U.S. election, as well as measures targeting Iran and North Korea for their destabilizing behavior on the world stage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already retaliated against the legislation by expelling 755 American diplomats from Russia, as relations between Washington and Moscow hit a new low.

His displeasure with Congress was evident in his statement. In recent days, there were questions about whether Mr. Trump would sign, although his options were limited because the bill passed by veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.

However, Mr. Trump’s signing statement raised doubts about the extent to which the administration would implement some provision of the law, a stance that echoed former President George W. Bush’s hostile signing statements when Congress challenged his conduct of the Iran War.

“My Administration will give careful and respectful consideration to the preferences expressed by the Congress in these various provisions and will implement them in a manner consistent with the President’s constitutional authority to conduct foreign relations,” Mr. Trump wrote.