Iowa’s annual Steak Fry fundraiser is back after a brief hiatus, and the headline speakers show Democrats’ growing emphasis on economic issues.

Reps. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Tim Ryan of Ohio will headline the event on Sept. 30 in Des Moines, the Des Moines Register reported.

The three members have all made headlines in recent months for criticizing their party in the wake of the 2016 election. Mr. Ryan even challenged House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s leadership position late last year, saying she was taking the party away from their working-class issues.

Both Ms. Bustos and Mr. Ryan represent districts that President Trump won or did far better than expected in 2016.

While it’s still early to talk about the 2020 election, the prominent political event has had notable attendees, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama prior to each of their presidencies. Early events like this show what kind of candidate the party could be looking toward and how they’re received. Iowa notably holds the first presidential contest of every cycle.

Iowa Democrats decided to bring back former Sen. Tom Harkin’s annual event this year in an effort to build the party. Mr. Harkin stopped hosting after retiring from the Senate in 2014.