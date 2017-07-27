HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An attorney says U.S. immigration authorities plan to deport a Mexican man just months after he settled a lawsuit over claims that he was raped while previously in federal custody in a Montana jail.

Attorney Shahid Haque (HAWK) says Audemio Orozco-Ramirez was arrested Wednesday in Billings during his monthly check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Haque says Orozco-Ramirez met monthly with ICE officials for four years without incident.

In December, southwestern Montana’s Jefferson County agreed to pay Orozco-Ramirez $125,000 to end his lawsuit claiming that he was raped in the county jail in 2013.

The jail is a federally contracted facility, and Orozco-Ramirez was being held by immigration officials who determined he was not in the country legally.

The Associated Press typically does not name rape victims, but Orozco-Ramirez has talked publicly about his case.