Rep. Mark Meadows on Wednesday put a hard deadline on the prospects for passing tax reform, saying Congress will lose its opportunity to pass a “bold” package if lawmakers don’t get something to President Trump’s desk before December.

“If we do not have a bill that we’re actually debating in September [that] hopefully gets a vote by October, it will not get to the president’s desk by Thanksgiving,” Mr. Meadows, who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said at an event at the Newseum.

“And if it doesn’t get to the president’s desk by Thanksgiving … it isn’t going to happen,” the North Carolina Republican said at the event, which was hosted by Americans for Prosperity.

“The minute we go past January, everybody starts saying well, we can’t do anything too bold,” Mr. Meadows said.

“It’s the political reality in those midterm years — everything starts to slow down and you do things around the edges,” he said.

Mr. Meadows said Congress should shoot for lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to somewhere below 20 percent. Mr. Trump has called for a 15 percent rate, while House Republicans set it at 20 percent in their blueprint last year.

Mr. Meadows is also calling for tax reforms to be made retroactive, and said blowing past the end of the year would delay the effects the changes would have on the economy.

Marc Short, the White House’s top legislative liaison, laid out a similarly “aggressive” timeline earlier in the week, saying they hope to be moving legislation through the House in October and the Senate in November.