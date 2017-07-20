Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Wednesday that President Trump isn’t giving up on health care and the Senate shouldn’t, either.

“We are doing our job down here. We hope the Senate does theirs, and continues to work on health care, doesn’t mean they can’t work on tax reform at the same time. I know [Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina] has been to the White House talking to the president about some ideas on health care,” Mr. Mulvaney said on CNN.

“Other folks are working on taxes, others are working on debt ceiling, that’s great. But I think the point is this, let’s not move on from health care just because you failed by one vote. The president isn’t giving up on health care and neither should the Senate,” he said.

Mr. Mulvaney said Republicans have been running on this platform for too long and have to follow through on the promise they made to voters.

“We are trying to follow through on the promises we made as a party, which was repeal and replace. We’re not sure how you can run for seven years saying, ‘If you elect us, we will repeal and replace Obamacare,’ then voters give us a chance to do that, and we don’t do it. So we’ve got that working, which we know everyone agrees with, so the question is why can’t the Senate deliver on that?” he said.

The OMB director added that Obamacare created a “disincentive” for people to work, which hurts the economy.

“Part of my job is to get the American economy back on track, back to the MAGA-nomincs concept, Make America Great Again economics concept, with 3 percent sustain economic growth. Part of that is getting rid of Obamacare because hardwired into Obamacare, and even left-leaning think tanks will tell you this, is a disincentive to work. And we need folks to go back to work,” Mr. Mulvaney said.

Mr. Mulvaney also addressed tax reform saying the coming bill will be stronger if Republicans pass it without Democratic support.

“That’s the idea. ‘Cause again you have a choice, you can either try and do it with 50 votes in the Senate, using what’s called budget reconciliation, or 60 votes in the Senate without. My gut is a tax bill looks a lot weaker, a lot less likely to get us to 3 percent economic growth if we’ve got 8, 10, 12, 14 Democrats on it. We need this tax reform. Let’s not lose track of this,” he said on Fox News.