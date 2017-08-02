COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Cole Field House, home to the University of Maryland basketball team for 47 years, has undergone a face lift that will benefit the school’s football team.

At a ceremony Wednesday, the school dedicated the recently completed indoor practice fields.

Coach DJ Durkin says the building is going to be a “game changer” for the football program.

The second phase of the project will include the Center for Sports Medicine, Health and Human Performance; a clinical treatment center; and space for school’s Academy for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Cole Field House opened in 1955 and was home to the Maryland basketball team through 2002.

The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament was held at the arena in 1966, when Texas Western - which started all black players - upset Kentucky 72-65.