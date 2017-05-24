Governors from both parties implored President Trump to guarantee critical Obamacare payments to insurers though next year, arguing it is within the White House’s power to help steady a wobbly individual insurance market.

Insurers are proposing extra-high rate hikes for 2018, citing the uncertainty over the cost-sharing reductions, or “CSRs,” that reimburse them for picking up low-income customers’ costs on the Affordable Care Act’s insurance exchanges.

The relatively arcane payments have become a key flashpoint in Washington’s food fight over health care, as Mr. Trump threatens to cut off the money.

In a statement, the National Governors Association said insurance markets reeling from rising premiums and dwindling plan choices shouldn’t be saddled with more uncertainty.

“The Administration has the opportunity to stabilize the health insurance market across our nation and ensure that our residents can continue to access affordable health care coverage,” Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said.

“A first critical step in stabilizing the individual health insurance marketplaces is to fully fund CSRs for the remainder of calendar year 2017 through 2018. This is a necessary step to stabilize the individual marketplaces in the short term as Congress and the Administration address long-term reform efforts.”

Mr. Trump is allowing Treasury to make the payments from month to month, but hasn’t committed to them long-term.

He reissued his threat to yank them in the wake of the stunning collapse of Senate Republican efforts to prolong the debate over repealing Obamacare, hoping to force Democrats to the negotiating table on health reform.

Democrats say the payments must continue, even though Congress has never approved them.

President Obama paid them anyway, and lost a court battle in which a judge side with House Republicans who said the payments were illegal. Mr. Trump could end the payments by withdrawing an appeal of the district court’s decision.

But a federal appeals court late Tuesday said more than a dozen Democratic state attorneys general may step in and argue the Obama administration’s position — that the 2010 law allows them to make the payments without congressional approval — if Mr. Trump’s Justice Department decides to look the other way.

White House officials said Mr. Trump would make a decision on whether to continue the payments this week, yet it hasn’t happened yet.

The governors association said it needs an answer soon, because insurers are trying to set rates for 2018 by September.

“It is critically important to provide insurers and states with certainty that CSRs will be funded,” they said, as states take a larger hand in the fight.

The president’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, said Wednesday that Mr. Trump supported the payments as a stop-gap measure to get to a GOP replacement, but isn’t keen on them after Republicans failed to put a repeal bill on his desk.

“These cost-sharing reduction payments were payments to the insurance companies in order to get them to support Obamacare in the first place,” Mr. Mulvaney told CNN. “So the president’s attitude is fairly simple. If people are suffering, and they are, and they will continue to suffer because we have not repealed or replaced Obamacare, why shouldn’t insurance companies similarly suffer?”

For their part, insurers say they do not profit from the payments and are seeking what they’re owed under the contours of the law, which directed the federal government to reimburse participating health plans.

Senior Democrats say Mr. Trump is taking a mean-spirited position. Republicans were unable to change the existing law, they argue, so the president should bolster the program on the books before insurers decide to pass new costs onto consumers.

“You’re gonna have bedlam at the beginning of September if you don’t get this resolved,” Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, said.

Capitol Hill Republicans, weary from the health care fight, largely have moved on to tax reform and other business ahead of a lengthy August recess.

But Senate Health Committee Lamar Alexander said he will push for bipartisan efforts to stabilize the individual insurance markets when lawmakers return in September, as exchange customers in 20 counties across Nevada, Indiana and Ohio face the prospect of having no choices at all next year.

The Tennessee Republican said the cost-sharing payments should be funded, at least temporarily, as part of those efforts.

But some conservatives are still fuming about the GOP’s failure to dismantle Obamacare after seven years of campaign promises to kill the 2010 law. They want to keep trying.

“I think it would be a serious mistake to bail out the insurance companies instead of honoring out promise to repeal Obamacare and provide real relief for the millions of Americans who have been hurt by Obamacare,” Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, told reporters Wednesday.