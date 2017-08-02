OAKS, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say stole large amounts of baby formula.

Police say the suspect stole about $200 worth of Similac at a Target in Bensalem around 1:30 p.m. on July 30. Authorities say the suspect got into a scuffle with a loss prevention worker before making off with $111 worth of Similac the following day at a Target in Upper Providence Township.

Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran tells WPVI-TV some drug dealers cut drugs like cocaine with Similac. Harran concludes that it’s a possibility the suspect is using the stolen formula for drugs.

Police have released surveillance footage that shows the suspect wore a Dallas Cowboys baseball cap and fled in a Ford Ranger pickup truck.