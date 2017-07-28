The Baltimore Ravens issued a statement Wednesday denying an ESPN report that said owner Steve Bisciotti was resistant to signing Colin Kaepernick.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome supported signing Kaepernick, but “have met resistance” from Bisciotti.

“We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision,” Newsome said in a statement.” Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”

The Ravens are in need of another quarterback after Joe Flacco suffered a minor back injury during training camp.

Baltimore has discussed signing Kaepernick and Bisciotti told season ticket holders at a fan forum last weekend that he’s even gauging fan reactions about the decision.

