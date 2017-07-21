Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson said Tuesday that President Trump will likely sign the Russian sanctions bill, but acknowledged the administration wasn’t happy with the move by Congress.



“The action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place and the way they did, neither the president nor I were very happy about that,” Mr. Tillerson said in a briefing Tuesday.

Mr. Tillerson said both he and Mr. Trump feel the sanctions will further damage relations with Russia as the administration was trying to work toward a more positive relationship. Congressional members, however, want the sanctions in place as a punishment for Russia’s election meddling in the 2016 race.



After some mixed messaging about Mr. Trump’s intentions toward the bill, Mr. Tillerson said it’s likely the bill will be signed.

“All indications are [that Mr. Trump] will sign the bill,” Mr. Tillerson said adding, “We can’t let it take us off track of trying to restore the relationship.”

Mr. Trump has until Aug. 9 to sign or veto the bill. The Senate had approved the bill 98 to 2 and the House by 419 to 3, so it’s likely the Congress will override any possible veto.