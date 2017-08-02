SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Latest on the appointment of a Mormon church lobbyist to run a top office at the Utah Legislature (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

A panel of Utah lawmakers is recommending the Mormon church’s top lobbyist take a new job overseeing the Legislature’s office that drafts laws, gives legal advice and staffs committees.

A bipartisan group of a dozen lawmakers unanimously approved John Q. Cannon to take over the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel in September.

The appointment illustrates what’s sometimes seen as a thin line between Utah’s government and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a faith to which most lawmakers and a majority of Utah residents belong.

Cannon appointment is subject to approval from the full Legislature early next year.

Cannon spent two decades working in the legislative office before leaving in 2012 to work for the church. He says he’ll answer to and be completely loyal to the Legislature and the people they represent.

