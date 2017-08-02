A top aide to President Trump got into a heated exchange with a CNN reporter Wednesday over a Republican proposal to limit legal immigration, with the journalist accusing the White House of trying to “engineer” migration to the U.S. based on race.

The brouhaha got started when CNN reporter Jim Acosta asked presidential aide Stephen Miller whether the immigration proposal violated the principles engraved on the Statue of Liberty to “give me your tired, your poor” huddled masses seeking freedom.

When Mr. Miller said the poem was “added later” to the statue, Mr. Acosta retorted, “that sounds like some sort of National Park revisionism.”

When Mr. Acosta asked if the requirement for immigrants to speak English was designed to “engineer” policy so that only people from Great Britain and Australia are admitted, Mr. Miller let loose.

“I am shocked at your statement that you think only people from Great Britain and Australia know how to speak English,” he told Mr. Acosta. “This is an amazing moment. It’s so insulting to millions of hard-working immigrants from around the world. It shows your cosmopolitan bias.”

Mr. Acosta later complained to the president’s aide, “You called me ignorant on national television.”

Mr. Miller said, “I apologize, Jim, if things got heated.”

Mr. Miller noted that migration levels have fluctuated historically, and he challenged the journalist to tell him “what years meet Jim Acosta’s definition” of adequate immigration numbers.

When Mr. Acosta brought up the president’s proposed border wall, Mr. Miller responded that the wall was to stop illegal immigration, not green card holders.

“Does CNN not know the difference” between green-card policy and illegal immigration? Mr. Miller asked.

Mr. Acosta replied that his father was a Cuban immigrant who fled Cuba before the missile crisis, and that he knows very well about green card policy.