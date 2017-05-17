SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church’s top lobbyist is scheduled to go before Utah lawmakers Wednesday to be confirmed for a top job overseeing the legislature’s office that drafts laws, gives legal advice and staffs committees.

The appointment illustrates what is sometimes seen as a thin line between Utah’s government and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a faith to which most lawmakers and a majority of Utah residents belong.

John Q. Cannon was nominated last week by a bipartisan group of Utah lawmakers to take over the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel.

The job, which pays between $100,000 and $160,000 annually, includes overseeing a staff of about 65 attorneys, policy analysts and other workers. In addition to drafting laws and advising lawmakers on legal matters, the nonpartisan office gives guidance on constitutional issues and legislative rules and provides information technology services.

If approved by the 16-member committee, Cannon is expected to resign from his job with the church and step into his new role soon.

Democratic Rep. Brian King of Salt Lake City said he understands concerns that the church, to which about 60 percent of Utah’s population belongs, has too much influence over the Legislature and why the appointment might raise eyebrows.

“I get the fact that it’s a concern, but I just think that the kind of work that he has been doing for the church, the LDS Church, is something that he can easily transition away from,” said King, who co-chaired the hiring committee.

Cannon beat out four other finalists for the job. He spent two decades working in that legislative office before he left to work for the church in 2012. He said his qualifications and his longtime experience at the Legislature - not his role as the church lobbyist - got him the job.

“If I’m approved, I will answer to and be completely loyal to the Legislature and the people that they represent,” he said.

Cannon said the Mormon church has a right to address issues it believes are important but added, “I think that people will be surprised at how little the church actually lobbies.”

The church has said in the past that it reserves the right to express its views on issues that have community or moral consequences or that affect church interests but does not direct its members how to vote.

Still, two lawmakers who are Mormons publicly criticized the faith and its influence last year, saying opposition from church leaders snuffed out legislative proposals to pass a medical marijuana law and beef up the state’s hate crimes law with protections for LGBTQ people.

Four members of the six-person hiring subcommittee, including King, said they are members of the Mormon faith but said religion was not a consideration and that Cannon’s experience made him the best choice.

Lawmakers know Cannon well and his time working for the church is just “part of a work experience and a life,” said Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City.

“Our objective was to hire the most qualified person,” said Kaysville Republican Rep. Brad Wilson, “And we felt like we’ve done that.”