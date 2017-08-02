BOSTON (AP) - A new wax museum is asking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help to improve a wax replica of him that has been ridiculed online.

The Dreamland Wax Museum in Boston features a statue of Brady that has drawn criticism from many people who say it looks “creepy” and doesn’t resemble him.

A Facebook post from the museum on Wednesday acknowledges the figure isn’t perfect because it’s based on a photo instead of Brady’s actual measurements.

The museum has invited Brady to “come by and sit in for a measurement session.” It museum says getting it perfect is its top priority.

Museum officials say they haven’t received a response yet.

The museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.