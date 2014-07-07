Arrest warrants have been issued for a Northwestern University associate professor and a University of Oxford employee in connection with the stabbing death of man last week in Chicago.

Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor at Northwestern’s Department of Microbiology-Immunology, and Andrew Warren, a senior treasury assistant at Oxford’s Somerville College, are accused of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranheau, whose body was found Thursday inside the professor’s River North apartment, USA Today reported.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said both of the men are “armed and dangerous” and are believed to have fled Chicago. He said the pair had a relationship with the victim but declined to elaborate, USA Today reported.

“Something pivotal happened that resulted in the victim being attacked,” the police spokesman said. “We strongly encourage them to do the right thing and turn themselves in.”

The Northwestern professor has been banned from the school and placed on administrative leave, university spokesman Alan Cubbage said in a statement. The professor’s bio has also been deleted from the university’s website.

Oxford University, where Mr. Warren worked, released a statement Tuesday saying it was “not aware of this case, which is clearly extremely concerning. We will liaise with the relevant investigating authorities and provide any assistance that is required,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

Mr. Cornell-Duranleau, a licensed cosmetologist in Michigan, was reportedly living in Chicago at the time of his murder.