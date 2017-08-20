ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed tight end Rory Anderson and safety Adrian McDonald.

Buffalo freed up the two roster spots by designating tight end Jason Croom as waived/injured and releasing punter Austin Rehkow. The moves were made before practice on Sunday as the Bills prepare to play a preseason game at Baltimore on Saturday night.

Anderson has yet to play an NFL game since being selected by San Francisco in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He missed his entire rookie season because of an ankle injury. McDonald has no NFL experience and was signed by San Diego as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

