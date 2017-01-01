The Redskins activated Jordan Reed from the physically unable to participate (PUP) list Sunday, enabling the tight end to practice with the team for the first time since minicamp this spring.

Reed has sat out every training camp and preseason practice so far because of soreness in his left big toe, the result of a sprain. For the past eight days, Reed has worn special orthotics inserted in his shoes — his cleats to work out and sneakers or whatever street shoes he chooses otherwise — to cushion the toe. They’ve helped.

“It’s helped my toe out a lot. When I tried them out it felt really good,” Reed said Thursday.

Reed said he felt comfortable cutting and running routes, which he did with trainers last week. The Redskins next full practice is Wednesday.

At the beginning of training camp, when Reed was placed on the PUP list, the Redskins felt it would just be for a few days. A few days turned into more than three weeks, though. Reed didn’t have any setbacks, but his toe was still sore and the Redskins wanted to be extra careful. Any 6-foot-2, 243 pound tight end is, by nature, fragile. Reed hasn’t played a full 16-game slate in his career.

The hope is that, because he’s been given so much time, the toe won’t continue to bother Reed during the season.

“I think the coaches allowing me to rest it and allow it to heal, I don’t think it will be a problem during the season because it’s starting to heal up really good right now,” Reed said.

With the Redskins playing the Bengals next Sunday, Washington will need to decide how much to play the star tight end, if he plays at all.

Reed’s extensive injury history could nudge the Redskins toward limiting his exposure or sitting him altogether. The fact that he’s missed substantial practice time and the first two preseason games, however, could push coach Jay Gruden the other way. So could the fact that the Redskins offense has struggled to find a rhythm in both games. Gruden could ask Reed to play more not just to get himself ready, but to help quarterback Kirk Cousins do the same. Back during veteran minicamp in June, Reed and Cousins looked in sync.

In any case, Reed’s activation is undeniably excellent news for Washington, which is starting to become whole again after wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson saw their first preseason snaps Saturday night against Green Bay.

“It’s been tough,” Reed said. “Anytime you miss time it’s rough but you know, I just try to stay positive and understand that it’s for the better for the whole season.”