LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A demonstration against illegal immigration is planned for California’s Laguna Beach, a day after hundreds of counter-protesters marched against racism in the coastal city.

The group America First! says Sunday evening’s gathering will focus attention on what it says are victims who have died because of DUI crashes and gang-related crimes from people living illegally in the U.S. Organizers say the rally also will protest “cheap labor” from those here illegally.

Counter-demonstrators are expected. Police have said they’ll be out in force to prevent violence.

A large crowd gathered Saturday at the beach south of Los Angeles for what was called a peace and unity rally. Marchers held signs with slogans like “Unity over division, love over hate.”

Mayor Toni Iselman said, “Laguna Beach doesn’t tolerate diversity, we embrace diversity.”