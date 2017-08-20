Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina called into question President Trump’s moral authority and his ability to lead the country on Sunday, adding to the backlash the president is facing after his botched remarks following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend that resulted in the death of one counter-protester.

Mr. Scott isn’t alone in his criticism of the president, as fellow Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said earlier this week that the president hasn’t demonstrated the stability needed to be successful. Additionally, House Democrats introduced a resolution on Friday to publicly reprimand Mr. Trump.

The widespread criticism comes after the president said there were “fine people” on both sides of the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville during a press conference on Tuesday, after having said racism is evil on Monday.

“As we look to the future, it’s going to be very difficult for this president to lead if, in fact, that moral authority remains compromised,” Mr. Scott said during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“His comments on Tuesday that erased his positive comments on Monday started to compromise that moral authority that we need the president to have for this nation to be the beacon of light to all mankind,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr. Scott said the president should sit down with those who have experienced the pains of racism and bigotry.

“Without that personal connection to the painful past, it will be hard for him to regain that moral authority, from my perspective,” Mr. Scott said.