EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Leidner was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft. He attended the Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp but did not sign with the club.

The Vikings now have five quarterbacks on their roster.

Leidner finished his career with the Gophers ranking second in passing attempts with 1,029 and completions with 580. He ranked third in career passing yards at 7,287 and fifth in passing touchdowns with 36.

The Vikings also announced they have waived linebacker Darnell Sankey.