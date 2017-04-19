Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told a New England Patriots fan account on Twitter that owner Robert Kraft gave his latest Super Bowl ring to President Trump.

In a direct message conversation, the account r/Patriots, which is the Twitter feed for a reddit Patriots account, initially asked Scaramucci if Trump could ask Vladimir Putin to give Kraft his 2005 Super Bowl ring back.

Scaramucci then replied Kraft had given the ring won in Super Bowl 51 to Trump.

Accoording to @Scaramucci, Robert Kraft gave Donald Trump his Super Bowl 51 ring. Is this my first #leak? pic.twitter.com/HnKMYTA0yb — r/Patriots 🏈 (@rslashpatriots) August 21, 2017

Then I teased him for being a Jets fan. pic.twitter.com/kW6apYbwQ0 — r/Patriots 🏈 (@rslashpatriots) August 21, 2017

Trump and Kraft are well-known friends and the Patriots visited the White House in June.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 to win Super Bowl LI in February.