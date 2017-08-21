COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An anti-tax activist wants Ohio state senators to let stand Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) veto of a proposal to increase taxes on health insurers that would have sent money to counties and regional bus services.

Lawmakers proposed the idea to offset losses from a sales tax on Medicaid-managed care organizations that’s being discontinued by the federal government. Kasich’s administration contended the $207 million tax increase risked Ohio losing even more money and would create a $615 million loss for Medicaid.

Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist is warning senators that his Washington-based Americans for Tax Reform would be “educating” constituents on any vote. He sent a similar letter last month to members of the Ohio House, who voted to override the veto anyway.

A Senate session is scheduled Tuesday.