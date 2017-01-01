PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Kyle Bolin has won the starting quarterback job at Rutgers.

Bolin beat out redshirt junior Giovanni Rescigno and freshman Johnathan Lewis. Rescigno started the final five games for Rutgers last season, completing 86 of 153 passes for 889 yards and five touchdowns, while Lewis is a highly touted recruit out of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Bolin is a graduate transfer from Louisville. Despite being on campus less than three months, he was voted a team captain.

“Really happy with the leadership that Kyle has brought to our football team,” coach Chris Ash said Monday. “He’s a really mature individual. Well trained, well coached in his past and just has got a wealth of experience and we’re really excited about what he’s going to bring to our offense.”

After losing his starting job to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, Bolin transferred after graduating in May. Bolin threw for 2,104 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Cardinals.

“Just executed. Made good decisions. Understands the offense. Has really good command of the offense,” Ash said when asked how Bolin separated himself from the competition. “But it’s really just about execution and making good decisions and protecting the football and understanding all aspects of the offense.”

Rutgers is moving from a power spread offense to a hybrid of a pro-style and spread offense under the tutelage of former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who replaced Drew Mehringer as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Ash announced the QB decision after practice. Rutgers opens the season on Sept. 1 against No. 8 Washington.

“It’s what’s best for that unit, it’s what’s best for the offense and that whole team that there’s no uncertainty on probably the most important position on the football team,” Ash said. “So it is important to get it done right now and put it at ease and let Kyle focus on being the starting quarterback.”