By - Associated Press - Monday, August 21, 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump’s racially fraught comments about a deadly neo-Nazi rally in Virginia were “a mistake.”

But Christie says he know Trump isn’t a racist.

The Republican governor, a close political ally of Trump, made the comments Monday during an unrelated event in East Rutherford. Christie says there’s not a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Christie, who just returned from a 10-day vacation, says he hasn’t spoken to the president, yet. But he says he’ll keep any advice he has for him between Trump and himself.

