President Trump’s former campaign adviser David Bossie said Monday that dealing with politicians is like dealing with children.

“In politics, there’s the front of the hand and the back of the hand. It’s really like dealing with your children. They [are attracted] to a strong leader who is popular,” Mr. Bossie said on Fox News.

He explained that as more candidates declare their intentions, the Trump administration will likely decide which incumbents they’ll back verses which challengers they’ll endorse. Mr. Bossie said that blind loyalty to the president isn’t required to gain the administration’s support, but that there will likely be some incumbents they won’t back because of their actions against Mr. Trump.

“I think on a case-by-case basis you can look at some of these senators, you can look and say you know what, we’re going to be opposed to you. And on other senators, he’s going to say we can work through this. It’s not a blanket policy,” Mr. Bossie explained.

“Senator Flake, I don’t know if he’s going to be one that they’re going to embrace anytime soon. But I also don’t know that Kelli Ward is going to be the candidate. There will be other people that are very viable candidates to take on Jeff Flake that I would like to see,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, recently wrote a book about being a conservative and bashed Mr. Trump heavily. Mr. Flake received a primary challenger in Dr. Kelli Ward, a more conservative, pro-Trump candidate, who also challenge Republican Sen. John McCain last cycle.