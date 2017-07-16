The Republican National Committee continued a massive fundraising lead in July as its Democratic counterparts hit another low point.

The RNC raised $10.6 million in July, while the Democratic National Committee raised a mere $3.8 million, its lowest July total since 2007, according to the groups’ FEC filings. The DNC also added to its debt, which now totals $3.4 million. The RNC carries no debt.

Overall totals for the year show a huge financial gap between the two organizations. The RNC has raised a whopping $75 million in 2017 so far compared to the $42 million raised by the DNC.

But on the congressional fundraising level, the story is reversed.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $6.2 million in July compared to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s $3.8 million in the same month. The DCCC has been breaking fundraising records for much of the year beating their past totals and the NRCC’s monthly totals as well.

Overall, the groups remain fairly close. The DCCC has raised a little over $66 million so far this year while the NRCC has raised nearly $64 million.