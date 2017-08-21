President Trump viewed the solar eclipse from a White House balcony Monday, joining millions of Americas from coast to coast who marveled at the phenomena.

Mr. Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump to watch the eclipse from the Blue Room balcony overlooking the South Lawn.

When a reporter shouted up at him, “How’s the view,” the president responded with a thumbs-up gesture.

At the eclipse’s apex, the president put on a pair of eclipse sunglasses and stood next to the first lady observing the natural wonder for about 90 seconds. Barron Trump joined them briefly as well.

Eclipse craze swept across the country Monday as the total eclipse crossed the country from Oregon to South Carolina.

Administration officials watching from the Blue Room balcony included Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Mr. Trump’s daughter and top aide Ivanka Trump also were spotted on the balcony.