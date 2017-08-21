President Trump’s approval rating sits below 40 percent in the three key states that won him the election, according to new polling.

Three polls from the Wall Street Journal/NBC News out Sunday show Mr. Trump’s approval rating in Wisconsin sits at 34 percent, Pennsylvania at 35 percent and Michigan at 36 percent. For the congressional ballot test in all three states, Democrats lead Republicans by double-digit margins in Michigan and Pennsylvania and by 8 points in Wisconsin.

But Mr. Trump continues to get high marks on the economy with 42 percent of voters in Michigan saying the economy is stronger under his leadership. Forty-five percent of people in Pennsylvania also believe the economy is stronger under the president, and 41 percent in Wisconsin agree.

The polls in all three states were conducted Aug. 13-17, after the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and during Mr. Trump’s numerous responses to the events.

In Michigan, 795 voters were contacted via telephone, while 773 in Pennsylvania and 801 people in Wisconsin were also contacted in the same way. All three states had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.