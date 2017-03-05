Wisconsin State Journal, Aug. 20

Senate should press for better Foxconn deal

Wisconsin definitely wants a giant Foxconn plant with thousands of jobs to locate here.

But not at any cost.

The state Assembly last week approved Gov. Scott Walker’s $3 billion incentive package for the Taiwanese manufacturer of flat-screen televisions and other devices. The Assembly included language encouraging Foxconn and state officials, in negotiating final terms of the deal, to prioritize the hiring of Wisconsin residents. Some workers are expected to come from Illinois, given the plant’s likely location near the state line in Kenosha or Racine counties.

The Senate, which has been more deliberate in assessing the Foxconn agreement, now should press for a better deal for state taxpayers as it takes up the bill.

Specifically, taxpayers deserve a guarantee from the company for a minimum number of jobs, given the enormous amount of investment taxpayers are being asked to make.

According to the deal Republican Gov. Scott Walker negotiated with Foxconn, the company would create up to 13,000 jobs over 15 years at a plant in southeastern Wisconsin valued at as much as $10 billion. In exchange for locating here, the state would give Foxconn as much as $3 billion in state subsidies, plus lower utility rates and relaxed environmental rules.

But what if the plant doesn’t work out as optimistically as planned? An initial analysis of the Foxconn proposal by an accounting firm suggested 8,200 jobs would be created, which is considerably less than the 13,000 the governor is touting.

The company plans to open the plant with 3,000 employees, but there’s no guarantee that will happen.

If, for example, the company invested heavily in automation, creating as few as 1,500 jobs in Wisconsin, it could still collect about half of the $3 billion state incentive package. That’s because the state would send Foxconn cash payments for capital investment in the plant, not just personnel.

So some lawmakers, including many Democrats, want the deal to include a guaranteed minimum number of jobs. The Republican-run Senate should embrace this reasonable position that the GOP-led Assembly last week rejected.

Taxpayers deserve a bigger backstop against unforeseen problems if they’re going to be investing so much public money into this plant. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, it could take 25 years or longer for the state to break even on the deal, though that doesn’t count the positive economic impact from companies that serve and supply the plant.

Senators should demand more detail on what the Foxconn supply chain is expected to be, and how many of those businesses would be likely to operate in Wisconsin. So far, details on that have been sketchy.

Assembly Republicans mostly voted for the Foxconn deal last week, while Democrats largely opposed it. Yet a handful of lawmakers crossed party lines.

Rep. Cory Mason, D-Racine, said the promise of jobs in his district won him over, while Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said his constituents in southwestern Wisconsin want more assurance the deal will pay off.

State senators should require more certainty for taxpayers before signing off on the Foxconn bill.

___

The Capital Times, Aug. 16

Legislature needs to fix Scott Walker’s flawed Foxconn deal

Gov. Scott Walker has failed to make a minimally credible case for bartering off Wisconsin’s future in pursuit of a deal with the Taiwanese contracting firm Foxconn. In part, this is because Walker is desperate to erase memories of his failure to keep his over-the-top campaign promises regarding job creation. In part, this is because Walker - a career politician who lacks meaningful experience in business or economics - is uniquely unprepared to engage in economic development initiatives, as the mess he made with his Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. experiment has well illustrated.

But the bottom line is beyond debate. As former state Senate Minority Leader Mark Miller, D-Monona, has observed with regard to Walker’s proposal to give Foxconn roughly $3 billion in taxpayer-funded “incentives”: “The governor has been suckered once again. He’s gone and bet the farm on this one big deal with a company with an unreliable record.”

Now, it falls to the Legislature to address the fundamental flaws in the deal Walker has cut with Foxconn. The power of the purse gives legislators the authority to check and balance Walker’s deal making, and they have a responsibility to do just that.

If the governor refuses to listen to reason, the deal should simply be rejected.

If the governor is willing to cooperate, here are the standards that legislators should apply:

1. Foxconn must make a genuine commitment to Wisconsin - as opposed to a demand for corporate welfare. As such, the company must agree to scrap the agreement made with Walker. If Foxconn indicates an interest in doing business in Wisconsin, creating living-wage jobs, abiding by environmental and workplace rules, and paying taxes - as Wisconsin-based firms do - then the company is welcome to enter into negotiations with state and local agencies that have experience in economic development.

2. If Foxconn agrees to engage in legitimate negotiations with the state, it is entirely possible that negotiations could include a provision for reasonable incentives to attract the Taiwanese firm. But the process must be transparent and fair. There can be no secret, backroom deals. We understand that, in such negotiations, some items will be left open for some time into the future. But those items should be spelled out in detail so it is possible to hold all the players to account.

3. Any agreement that is reached with Foxconn must be universal in character. A multinational corporation that has never shown even the slightest measure of loyalty to Wisconsin or to the state’s able workforce should not get advantages over firms that have made long-term commitments to the state and its communities. Wisconsin-based corporations and small businesses that abide by the rules must have access to parallel incentives. Foxconn has every right to negotiate on its own behalf, but Wisconsin officials have no right to give a foreign firm advantages over firms that have a historic and ongoing commitment to the state.

4. It is especially important that any agreement with Foxconn include stringent protections for workers’ safety and strict standards with regard to working conditions. The firm has an exceptionally troubling record when it comes to treatment of workers at its existing facilities - especially in China. Wisconsin officials must ensure that Foxconn will be more responsible if it locates a plant in our state. In this regard, Wisconsin’s negotiators must consult with oversight agencies and unions in other countries, as well as with the International Labor Organization. The hope should be that an agreement between Wisconsin and Foxconn would create pressure on the company to end unacceptable practices and embrace international standards of corporate responsibility.

5. There can be no flexibility when it comes to environmental protection. In China, it has been charged that Foxconn’s waste water discharges into the Tai Lake basin have created serious heavy metal risks for millions of people. In a 2013 report that focused on the activities of Foxconn and other firms, CNN referred to China as “the electronic wastebasket of the world.” Wisconsin’s abundant clean water is its greatest natural resource. Any deal with Foxconn must require the company to abide by all existing environmental regulations and, because of the firm’s controversial past, should include new standards designed to ensure that Wisconsin does not become the next “electronic wastebasket of the world.”

___

The Journal Times of Racine, Aug. 21

Congress must end corporate visa abuses

While most of the fiery debate over illegal immigration and its impact on jobs in the United States has focused in areas such as the dairy industry, poultry and meat production, farming, construction labor and the service industry, another fight has been brewing in the high-tech computer industry over foreign worker visas.

As reported recently by CBS in a “60 Minutes” episode, the H-1B visa program was created 27 years ago by Congress to allow U.S. companies to bring in foreign workers to fill gaps in the U.S. workforce when highly-skilled workers couldn’t be found. But it has been turned into a nightmare by companies which have abused its intent.

Not only have some companies used the H-1B visa program to fire American workers from their computer jobs and bring in younger, cheaper temporary replacements - mostly from India - but they have required the American workers to sit side by side and train those replacements if they want to get severance pay.

Prominent in the “60 Minutes” report was the University of California-San Francisco Medical Center, a state-run institution, which dismissed 79 people from its information technology staff last February and brought in cheaper foreign H-1B workers in what “60 Minutes” said was an effort to cut IT costs by an estimated $30 million over the next five years.

The medical center, like other firms, took advantage of a loophole in the law that provided less oversight and regulation if the replacement salary was more than $60,000 annually.

Former U.S. Rep. Bruce Morrison, who was chairman of the congressional committee that authored the bill in 1990, told the news show he was outraged. “The H-1B has been hijacked as the main highway to bring people from abroad and displace Americans,” he said.

President Donald Trump campaigned against visa abuses last year. In April, he directed three federal agencies to crack down on H-1B fraud and abuse and to review the program.

This month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers urged the president to sanction the companies that had set the outsourcing ploy in motion; the group also introduced legislation to close H-1B loopholes, and to overhaul the visa programs by requiring employers to make a good-faith effort to hire American workers before bringing in guest workers. The proposed legislation also would prohibit companies from replacing American workers or from giving preference to visa holders when they are filling open positions.

Those reforms are overdue and highly welcome. There is a purpose and a need for some companies to bring in foreign workers for some highly skilled jobs, but it never should have been used to fire long-time American workers as a cost-cutting measure. Congress should make sure it doesn’t happen again.