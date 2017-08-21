Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana on Monday made it official that he is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate, casting himself as a bipartisan lawmaker who is willing to work across the aisle to make life better for his constituents.

Mr. Donnelly is widely viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

“When I got to bat for Indiana, it helps to have a big bat because some folks on one side want to raise taxes and some on the other side want to take health care away from kids and seniors,” Mr. Donnelly says in the “Baseball” ad. “You’ve got to hit back hard.”

“I work with Democrats and Republicans to create jobs and help the middle class, but I will come out swinging when it comes to taking on a rigged system and fighting for Indiana,” he says.

The narrator in the ad touts Mr. Donnelly’s support for pro-worker trade deals and a balanced budget amendment, as well as his opposition to efforts that would have left millions more without health coverage.

Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer have announced they are running for the GOP Senate nomination.