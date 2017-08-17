Football coaches love productivity — so no, they won’t be doing anything special for Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Just ask Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.
Or South Carolina’s Will Muschamp.
Or even former Redskins coordinator and now Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.
Credit the Tennessee Titans, however, for taking the bold risk to plan their schedule around the eclipse. The Titans are — wait for it — actually ending practice minutes before the eclipse, so the players will be on the field together for it. They’ll even wear protective glasses, according to the Tennessean.
If the Titans finish with a losing record this season, we’ll know what to blame.