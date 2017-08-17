Football coaches love productivity — so no, they won’t be doing anything special for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Just ask Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Coach Harbaugh is not impressed by an 80 percent eclipse.

😎😂 pic.twitter.com/jhKmuHRbnX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 20, 2017

Or South Carolina’s Will Muschamp.

On the eve of the #SolarEclipse, here’s a clip from when Gamecocks head @CoachWMuschamp was asked about the eclipse

cc: @PFTCommenterpic.twitter.com/17w2taTxog — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 20, 2017

Or even former Redskins coordinator and now Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.

Asked McVay if he’s going to watch the eclipse tomorrow. “I don’t really know anything about anything other than football,” he said. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 21, 2017

Credit the Tennessee Titans, however, for taking the bold risk to plan their schedule around the eclipse. The Titans are — wait for it — actually ending practice minutes before the eclipse, so the players will be on the field together for it. They’ll even wear protective glasses, according to the Tennessean.

If the Titans finish with a losing record this season, we’ll know what to blame.