U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward said Monday that Arizona doesn’t have a senator that supports President Trump.

“We don’t have a senator who supports the president at all, and so 2018 is time for a change,” Ms. Ward, a Republican, said on Fox News.

Ms. Ward, a physician, plans to challenge Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican, in the 2018 midterms. She is a more conservative, pro-Trump candidate who also challenged Sen. John McCain in 2016.

“I learned so much. it was a big challenge to take on but someone needed to do it,” Ms. Ward said of her experience.

She said that she supports a physical border wall and that Obamacare needs to be repealed and replaced.

“As a physician myself, it is appalling that we have the House, the Senate and the White House, and the insider political professionals couldn’t get the job done for the American people,” Ms. Ward said talking about Obamacare.

Ms. Ward said that members of a pro-Trump super PAC, Great America PAC, have joined her campaign team, expressing her confidence in her ability to beat Mr. Flake.