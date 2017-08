Redskins center Spencer Long had a minor scope in his knee, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Long is expected to be back in two weeks.

The Redskins starter has been enjoying having an established role through training camp and the preseason after being thrust into the starting center job last September when Kory Lichtensteiger got hurt.

If Long is to miss time, rookie center Chase Roullier will likely fill in. Roullier filled in during a training camp practice when Long was out sick.